Superman & Lois: Adam Rayner on Clark & Tal-Rho's "Hannibal" Dynamic

Heading into tonight's second episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, one of the biggest concerns facing Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are the increasing intensity and danger to Clark's visions. As we saw from the original description for the episode, things will get so desperate that he will turn to the one person he least expected to have to rely on for help: Adam Rayner's Tal-Rho aka Morgan Edge, who's been sitting in a prison cell since the previous season's finale. So ahead of his official return in tonight's "The Ties That Bind," Rayner is offering some insight into Tal-Rho's motivations since being imprisoned and why what lies ahead for the brothers will have a very The Silence of the Lambs vibe to it (and you can check out the entire review here).

For Tal-Rho, The Big Picture Is About Winning Over His Brother: "The animosity is still there. He feels rejected. He feels betrayed. I think he's perhaps, even if he can't admit it [and] hasn't fully recognized it in himself, coming to an understanding of what motivates his brother. He's perhaps not driven solely by personal revenge and a vendetta against his brother. I think ultimately, his ultimate goal is to bring his brother around to his way of thinking. He wants a relationship with his brother. He needs his brother. He's the only family he's got. He's not prepared to reject him finally and completely. He wants to find a way for them to be on the same side. Now, it has to be on his terms. But no, I don't think he's motivated by revenge. He wants to find a way for them to be a team, to be a family. But of course, he wants to set the agenda.

"Are the Lambs Still Screaming, Clark?" If you're getting a sense that Clark & his brother are going to have a very Thomas Harris dynamic, you're not wrong. "Well, that reference [to 'The Silence of the Lambs"] is apt and inevitable, given the surroundings in which he goes to see him. I am playing that role, someone who has a particular insight into particular things because of their criminality and can therefore be of assistance. So yeah, I am Hannibal Lecter to his Clarice Starling [Laughs].

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind": DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci

