Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Shares Series Finale Title & More

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch shared the title of the series finale as well as how the start of filming is hitting her emotionally.

Article Summary Elizabeth Tulloch shares an emotional start to filming 'Superman & Lois' finale.

Series finale is directed by Gregory Smith and written by Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher.

CW confirms the final season airs this fall, promises mind-blowing adventures.

'Superman & Lois' set to conclude amid new DCU plans in 2025.

And so it begins. Earlier today, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch shared the script page cover for Season 4 Episode 10: "It Went By So Fast" (written by Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith) – the series finale of the Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring series. Along with a look at the script cover, Tulloch shared two selfies – along with a caption where she shares how "this final season has been tough physically and emotionally on everyone," offering her appreciation for all of their hard work. But it's the part at the end that got us – when Tulloch references Hoechlin saying "something sentimental that got me going."

"Tried to take a normal 'First day of filming the #SupermanAndLois series finale!' selfie, but quickly ended up in tears. 😔 What a beautiful ride this has been. So grateful. Especially to our crew – this final season has been tough physically and emotionally on everyone and I see you and how hard you are working, and I am so appreciative of you all. 🙏," Tulloch wrote – adding a "❤️" before continuing with a special addition. "P.S. I tagged [Tyler Hoechlin] and only [Tyler Hoechlin] in the crying photo bc he's the one who said something sentimental that got me going. [Trisha Porter's] going to have an extra hard day today re-doing my eye makeup, and it's all your fault 😂"

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

