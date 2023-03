Superman & Lois: Hoechlin, Tulloch Share Final Filming Day, BTS Looks With The CW's Superman & Lois returning and Season 3 filming wrapped, Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch shared some behind-the-scenes looks.

If you're a fan of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, then you know that Tuesday was a very special day. That's because it was the day that the series returned to our screens for a third season. But the start of the third season also stands as a reminder that the series has officially wrapped filming (so let the Season 4 speculation begin). To honor both occasions, Hoechlin & Tulloch checked via Instagram, the former with a look at the duo on the final day of filming and the latter sharing a look at how easily a serious moment can become anything but when the two work together.

"On set with this one ( [Elizabeth Tulloch] ) filming our last day of season 3," Hoechlin wrote in the caption to his post. "Can't believe the premiere is already happening! My timing is getting better, though. 22 minutes in, and I hope everyone is enjoying it on the east coast!" Here's a look at Hoechlin's post:

"This was supposed to be a serious shot. This is how much fun we have on set," Tulloch wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, sharing a look at a definitely not serious moment. "So grateful for [Tyler Hoechlin] for being the best onscreen partner and for our incredible cast and crew. Every single department on [Superman & Lois] is at the top of their game, and it shows onscreen. And thank you to our writers for such an incredibly compelling, challenging, and rewarding storyline for Lois this season (you'll see!)." Here's a look at Tulloch's post from earlier this evening:

Superman & Lois Season 3: S03E02 & S03E03 Overviews, Images & More!

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim. Now, here's a look at the preview images for the season premiere, S03E01 "Closer":

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 2 "Uncontrollable Forces": ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 3 "In Cold Blood": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.