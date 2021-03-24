Superman & Lois S01E06 Preview, S&L/Supergirl Teaser Released

Look, we understand that there's a whole mix of good news and bad news when it comes to The CW's Superman & Lois and Supergirl. With the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring series, the bad news is that the series needs to take a break to go back into production to finish the first season after previous pandemic-related delays. The good news? The series will return this May- and in its place until then, the sixth season of Supergirl. The bad news there? The Melissa Benoist-starring series is also kicking off its final season- not exactly a "happy, fluffy" time for long-time fans. Now, The CW is offering a reminder to viewers of the change in schedule- followed by the first official promo for the next new episode of Superman & Lois.

Here's a look at what we can best describe as a "super handoff," as the newest member of the Arrowverse heads back into production while one of the senior series gets ready for its final run:

And here's a look at the official promo for "Smells Like Teen Spirit"- with The CW's Superman & Lois set to return to The CW on May 18 with new episodes:

Here's a look at the official sixth season trailer for The CW's Supergirl, sticking a sweet three-point superhero landing on Tuesday, March 30:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).