Superman & Lois S02: Emmanuelle Chriqui Talks Lana's "Imperfect Union"

With the second season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois set to kick off in less than a month with opener "What Lies Beneath", viewers have heard from Hoechlin, Tulloch, and others about not just their favorite moments from the previous season but also where their characters' heads are at heading into the second season. This time around, Emmanuelle Chriqui aka Lana Lang-Cushing gets the spotlight. And after a season that saw her spending time as Clark's Kryptonian mother Lara Lor-Van, you can only imagine how different things must feel as the dust settled on the first season.

For a look at what Chriqui had to say about her favorite moment from the first season as well as what's ahead for Lana and her now maybe-too-perfect-to-be-true time with Erik Valdez's Kyle Cushing (hmmm…), check out the following featurette "Imperfect Union," with The CW's Superman & Lois set to return for its second season on Tuesday, January 11th:

With the series set to leap tall, intense storylines in a single bound starting January 11th, here's a look at a new trailer for the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Now here's a look at the cast from The CW's Superman & Lois offering a look behind the scenes on Season 2 production:

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.