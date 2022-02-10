Superman & Lois S02E05 Preview Images Find Drama on Sarah's Big Day

With The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returning to our screens on February 22nd, viewers are getting a look at what to expect from "Girl… You'll Be A Woman, Soon." And as Sarah's (Inde Navarette) quinceañera approaches, it doesn't seem like anyone's in the mood to celebrate. From Clark's (Hoechlin) guilt over the death of two soldiers & John (Wole Parks) being hospitalized to Lois dealing with the fallout from Ally's (Rya Kihlstedt) public reveal (as Sofia Hasmik's Chrissy looks into her partner's story further). Add to that mix Jonathan (Alex Garfin) learning that his grandad Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin) and you can see why things are far from festive. And that's not the half of it, as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for the next chapter of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5 "Girl…You'll Be A Woman, Soon": THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH'S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah's quinceañera, but things don't end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger.

So just when you think Superman & Lois has "Doomsday" coming, the show throws viewers a fun & fascinating twist by introducing The Man of Steel's imperfect clone into the mix. That's right, it was Bizarro who came crashing through after weeks of teasing and now Hoechlin is sharing some intel on what fans needs to know and what they can expect (minus spoilers, of course- with the entire interview here):

On How He Developed His Bizarro Take: "I think it's a gift for anybody that's on a show when you're given something that allows you to completely go away from what you're doing consistently. I've been on shows in the past and I've been very lucky that they've given me new things to play with every season, and I've been on shows before where you feel like you're doing the same thing for years. It's always a gift to have the opportunity to really step out of your comfort zone of the character that you're getting used to and trying something new. I thought that was really fun, and I definitely am playing a lot of different things than Clark or Superman is dealing with. All of this thing has been a challenge, but it's been exciting and fun to just explore."

On Making Bizarro His Own: "In a way, there are certain rules with Superman. There are certain rules with Clark. You can find ways to bend those and kind of make it your own, but there are still just certain constants about them that make Superman Superman. With this new [character], there aren't really any rules, and so it's kind of fun to be able to, between action and cut, just go for it and say like, 'Well, there's not really a wrong way to do this. We're just playing with it, and we're going to find what works and go from there.' I think that was something that was really nice."

Bizarro Will Have Folks Thinking About Superman Differently: "Those are actual spoilers, I think, even at this point, so I won't get too much into that, but I will say we have choices and people go down different paths. Clark and Superman, Kal-El, has always been very much [believed] in the path that he's walking, and maybe not everybody always does that. I think there's always a question of, what happens if Superman wasn't Superman anymore… if he started making different choices? So those are themes that we get to kind of explore: walking away from Superman and still being part of Superman."