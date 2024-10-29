Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 6 Overview: Clark & Luthor, Face-to-Face

Here's a look at the official overview for Superman & Lois S04E06: "When the Lights Come On," teasing a Luthor/Clark face-to-face and more.

If you didn't think Lex (Michael Cudlitz) could reach any new lows when it comes to his obsession with getting revenge on Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), we have a strange feeling we're about to be proven wrong. Heading into the sixth episode of the fourth season of CW's Hoechlin, Tulloch, Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois, Lex has lost both Doomsday and his daughter, Elizabeth (Elizabeth Henstridge). His next step? Based on the official overview that was released for "When the Lights Come On," Lex is looking to be spending a lot more time in Smallville…

Superman & Lois Season 4 Episode 6 "When the Lights Come On" – Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) plans to move LuthorCorp to Smallville but finds opposition in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Sarah (Inde Navarette) faces a difficult decision, and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) confronts Luthor face-to-face. Ian Samoil directed the episode, with the story by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing and the teleplay by Kristi Korzec. Now, here's a look at the episode trailer:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

