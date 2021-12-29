Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases "Multiple Villains" for Season 2

As much as The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois has two very big characters in its title, one of the things that have been attracting viewers to the Arrowverse series is its "deep bench" when it comes to the ensemble cast that joins them- in particular, the job that Jordan Elsass & Alexander Garfin have been doing as their sons, Jonathan and Jordan. Then there's Dylan Walsh's Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui's Lana, Erik Valdez's Kyle, Wolé Parks's John Henry, Inde Navarrette's Sarah, and more. It's that sense of family and community that made the first season work so well, and according to showrunner Todd Helbing? It's that same family and community that Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are going to need to fight back against not one but "multiple villains" this season- including one that will be a "massive headache" for Supes.

Speaking with SFX Magazine exclusively and reported on via its sister site GamesRadar+, Helbing lets viewers know that things this season are going to kick off right from the opener. "The fans are going to know the path we are going down really quickly. In a really good way, the Superman issue he has is driving the issues he has as a dad," the showrunner explained. "This is a particular villain, that the more I talk about the more people are going to figure out who it is. But Superman is dealing with an enemy that is going to be a massive headache for him." But if you're thinking there's only one big bad to contend with this season, think again. "There are multiple villains, really. Both villains affect Clark and Lois personally. We start out with one villain that is really more Superman while setting up the Lois villain," Helbing teased. "They are not working together, but they hand off in a cool way this season. One of them comes to the forefront and, in a lot of ways, is more powerful than the other one. It will take the whole team, in a different way than last year, to stop this person." With the series set to leap tall, intense storylines in a single bound starting January 11th, here's a look at the newest trailer for the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 "What Lies Beneath": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.