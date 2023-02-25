Superman & Lois, The Flash & Gotham Knights: The CW Spring 2023 Teaser Superman & Lois, The Flash, Gotham Knights, Riverdale, Walker, and more were spotlighted in a Spring 2023 trailer from The CW.

With less than a month to go until the season three premiere of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois and the debut of the Batman universe-set Gotham Knights (and with the network having a flock of question marks surrounding it), The CW is giving a viewers a look at what's ahead this spring with a new network trailer that highlights both of those shows, along with the ninth & final season of The Flash, the seventh & final season of Riverdale, the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and more.

Here's a look at the Spring 2023 trailer that was released by CW18 Milwaukee earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know (so far) about The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3:

Superman & Lois Season 3: Here's What You Need to Know

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.