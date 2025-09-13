Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural 20: Jared Padalecki Posts Pilot Table Read Script & More

In honor of the show's 20th anniversary, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki shared a look at two of his treasures from the show's beginnings.

Article Summary Jared Padalecki celebrates Supernatural's 20th anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

Padalecki shares his original pilot table read script and day-one filming sides from 2005.

Series creator Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins also marked the milestone.

Padalecki reflects on how the show and #SPNFamily changed his life over its 15-season run.

Series creator Eric Kripke, stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins, and the rest of the SPN Family have been making the most out of today, the 20th anniversary of Supernatural. Previously, we were treated to an anniversary trailer and compilation video, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins getting the word out about a worthy cause, and Kripke shared his early plans for the episodes following the pilot. Heck, we even got an update on The Boys: Vought Rising out of all of it.

Now, Padalecki has taken to social media to offer some treasured items from the early days of the show's eventual 15-season run. "Here is my script from our Pilot Table Read (yes, it's dated March 1, 2005. Happy birthday [Jensen Ackles]). And, here are my "sides" from Day 1 of filming [Supernatural]… Wednesday, March 2nd, 2005…," Padalecki shared in his caption, including images of what he was sharing. Here's a look at Padalecki's post, followed by the complete text:

So, get this…. I found some stuff. I suppose i had been holding onto them, for more than 20 years now (😳), because I just felt like they'd mean "something more" one day… Well, today is the day… Here is my script from our Pilot Table Read (yes, it's dated March 1, 2005. Happy birthday @jensenackles) AND, here are my "sides" from Day 1 of filming #supernatural… Wednesday, March 2nd, 2005… These sat in my pocket for our entire first day of filming, while I nervously tried to do a good-enough job on a show that I was thrilled to be a part of, and with a character I already loved… Little did I know that I'd gain a family, MORE THAN ONE family, in the years to come. So grateful for #supernatural So grateful for the #spnfamily Happy 20. (PS. Please excuse the cry-eyes. It's been a really special day). ❤️ #AKF

