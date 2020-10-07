Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Message to SPN Family: "You Define You"

Normally, this would be a post promoting the return of The CW's Supernatural for the first of its final seven episodes. You would probably be reading about how this is Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack's (Alexander Calvert) last stand against God (Rob Benedict) with all of existence hanging in the balance. But we're putting that on pause this time, and instead focusing on an incredible video Padalecki posted via social media on Tuesday night. The soon-to-be Walker actor has always had an amazingly open and honest relationship with the SPN Family, and that's never more evident than in the clip below. Opening up about how tough the year's been for him from both a COVID and series-ending perspective, he uses that experience to urge everyone to not give in to the moment. Instead, they should be using this time to define who they want to be and not let others do the defining for them.

"To put it mildly, this year has been difficult. All around us, we're bombarded by confusion and strife. From a global pandemic and natural disasters, to political drama and the loss of what we had all considered "normalcy". Amidst all of that, I've tried to keep my focus on my own mental health, and remind myself that it is up to ME how I confront the issues in my world," Padalecki wrote. "Saying goodbye to a character and show that means so much to me was (and still is) truly difficult. The desire to figure out who I would be in the world "after" was trying. That's why I always remind myself that I will define me. Just like YOU DEFINE YOU! Not the jobs you've had or will have, not comments online (good and bad) from people who don't know you, not even that brutal inner voice that sometimes rears it's ugly head. You alone have the power to figure out who you want to be and how to work for it. So, go ahead. DEFINE YOU. Only you can…" Take a moment and check out the full video below:

