Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Offers "Best Imaginary Friend" BDay Wishes

If we're being completely open & honest? We're not sure if we covered Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (The Boys) as much when the long-running series was on the air as we have over the past week or so. Most of that has to do with how open and honest he was during a recent visit to Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast (which you can check out here). From how hard he had to work for his role as Soldier Boy on The Boys and how his wife Danneel Ackles & Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) helped him come around on the SPN series finale, to how communication fell apart between him and Jared Padalecki over the upcoming SPN prequel series "The Winchesters" and what the moment was in the series finale that hit him the hardest (more on that below), Ackles covered a lot of ground (and then some). But as we mentioned earlier, today is a special day in the SPN universe. Because on January 24, 1979, Ackles's Dean Winchester was born. So who better to wish the monster-hunting man himself than the person who brought him to life for 15 seasons.

"From 'young and serious' to 'aged and happy'…season 1 to season 15. What a journey. Happy Birthday to the best imaginary friend a fella could ask for.…You are missed," write Ackles in his birthday post to his on-screen counterpart- here's a look at the post:

So as much of an emotional rush as that final scene was of Dean and Sam (Padalecki) finally together again in Heaven on that all-too-familiar bridge, that wasn't the moment that made the series ending feel very real for Ackles. That moment came earlier in the episode, during the scene that Ackles would explain in the podcast he needed help coming to terms with. "The emotional scene came a few days earlier [from the final moments], which was when Dean dies and says goodbye to Sam and… basically… 'You gotta let me go.' That one was heavy," Ackles revealed during Rosenbaum's podcast. It was a scene where the emotions that were being acted out as well as the ones being truly felt began to merge. "It was a strong mixture of character performance tears and actor emotional real tears," he explained. If you haven't had a chance yet, make sure to check out the full interview below (and you can subscribe to the Inside of You YouTube channel here):