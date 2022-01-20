Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"

If you've been following our coverage of Jensen Ackles's appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast (which you can check out here), then you know The Boys and Supernatural actor has been a wealth of interesting content. Earlier this week, Ackles discussed his role as Soldier Boy on the Amazon series, and how his wife Danneel Ackles and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) helped him come around on the SPN series finale. This time around, Ackles goes back in time to last year and that "communication miscommunication" he had with his SPN co-star & friend Jared Padalecki when news broke that Ackles was developing an SPN prequel series (working title, "The Winchesters")- one that Padalecki wasn't aware of until the news broke to the public. What follows is a pretty extensive look back at what went down and what went wrong, with Ackles taking ownership for the initial miscommunication ("I messed up") while also putting the matter into a larger context.

"This was my first venture into producing and creating content, and I didn't want to jinx it at any cost," with Ackles going on to explain that he thought it best to just "shut up" about the project and run it on a need-to-know basis based on that "superstition." That said, Ackles also let it be known that Padalecki would be the first name on his list to tell exciting news like that to any other time ("sorry, mom").

"And then it was getting close to getting to the point where it was like, 'This is really happening." The studio had signed off on it and now the network was getting involved. We still didn't have a script- in fact, we just got it [a script] last week. So that was back in February or something so it was very early on. We had a concept essentially, and you know when you start getting the studio and you start getting the network involved you start getting a lot of people… a lot of eyes." As Ackles explains it, the more chefs involved in stirring the pot meant more chefs who could leak the recipe (to beat an analogy to death). News of the project made its way to Deadline Hollywood, who gave the players involved a heads-up while Ackles was on set in Toronto that they were going to run news of the prequel series being in development.

"I quickly had to write up a little something and I'm getting called from the network and I'm getting called from the studio. You know, the head of PR at Warner Brothers. I'm getting a call from my agent, my manager, and everybody. And I'm running back and forth, and I'm on a new set and they don't do cell phones on this set." Looking to "play by their rules" and not "ruffle feathers" on his new set, Ackles has to squeeze in some time to grab his phone and head towards the trailer area to work up a statement.

"I go back and I look at my phone and I'm trying to come up with a little blurb that I can send out like… all the while not even thinking like, 'Oh [ __ ], I haven't told [anyone] and that was something that I was excited to do. But again, I'm scrambling. The network's calling me, like, 'Hey, you gotta throw something out there so I did and I'm like, 'Boom! Okay! There it goes!'. Ackels foes on to explain that it was rough trying to be in the moment for filming while knowing that his future had gone public. Once he got back to his trailer, Ackles checked over the "emails of congratulations" and "text message of congratulations."

But then as Ackles puts it, that's when "it all just kind of turned south":

"I had a long text from Jared [Padalecki] and he was really bummed out and I remember my heart just sank and I was like, "[ __ ]," Ackles revealed. Padalecki would take to social media to share his feelings of frustration and disappointment over not being involved or even notified about the project. In hindsight, Ackles knows he should've been more upfront with Padalecki early on- just as much as he wished Padalecki had hit him up first before posting a reaction. "I wish he had just called me and said, 'Yo, dude, what the [ __ ]?! Why don't you tell me you're doing this and I would have been like, Oh, okay. Yes.'"

During their air-clearing, Ackles explained to Padalecki his superstitions about telling anyone about the project too early since it was "way early in the process" and how things began to snowball once Deadline got the word out. On Padalecki's side, Ackles says he "totally got it" when it came to Ackles's reasoning while also expressing regret over his own initial reactions. "He [Padalecki] was like, 'I probably shouldn't have attacked. I was surrounded by people and it was late night and I had a few drinks, and I lashed out."

But Ackles wanted to make sure Padalecki understood that his feelings were still valid, saying to Padalecki, "I messed up. I should have told you. I should have at least clued you in before the world found out and that's on me." From there, Padalecki had questions about the project with Ackles clarifying that "The Winchesters" would focus on the younger years of Sam & Dean's parents and how they came together- so aside from a possible guest appearance, the series wouldn't involve Ackles or Padalecki in front of the camera. And how are things looking with the Supernatural prequel? At the time of the interview, Ackles had just seen the first draft of the script a week prior and is feeling "super stoked" about it.