Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Robbie Thompson Honor "Other Winchester"

When the news hit on Monday that Nexstar Media Group had formally closed its deal to acquire 75% of The CW, the impact on the network was almost immediate. After 11-1/2 years in charge as Chairman and CEO of the network, Mark Pedowitz stepped down (with Nexstar's Dennis Miller named as the new network head). Reactions to the news hit social media hard, with those who had worked with Pedowitz over the years singing his praises. One of those, in particular, was Jared Padalecki, who currently has two shows on The CW (Walker & Walker Independence). But for Padalecki, it was all about the support that Pedowitz gave Supernatural over the years, the kind of support that Padalecki credits with keeping the show alive during the tough times. Now, Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles and The Winchesters EP & showrunner Robbie Thompson are sharing their thoughts on Pedowitz's departure, pretty much keeping in line with what Padalecki had to share.

"Jared [Padalecki] and I referred to him as the other Winchester [brother]," said Ackles during today's Television Critics Association (TCA) press event in support of the Supernatural prequel series. "Mark [Pedowitz] was one of the greatest champions of TV over the last I don't know how many years and was an enormous champion of 'Supernatural,'" added Thompson. "We had a note on the pilot, and it was so granular that I thought it was from a convention. He watched every episode, every cut of 'Supernatural.' He's fully invested in the show. All I thought about yesterday [when the news of Pedowitz's departure was announced] was how privileged I was as a writer to have such a smart leader. There was no panic. I felt proud."

Jared Padalecki on Mark Pedowitz, Supernatural & Walker

Padalecki Didn't Realize Just How Much of a "Supernatural" Fan Pedowitz Was: "I didn't think he was lying. But I thought he was at least being kind. Maybe he hadn't caught up yet or had seen two episodes. He was certainly supportive and friendly. But I came to find out, as the months and years progressed, that he actually was a big fan of Supernatural and had seen every single episode… When we talked this weekend, he said that he has seen every single episode of every show that he was president of and will continue to watch every episode of every show. And I believe him. He hasn't lied to me ever."

"Supernatural" Fans Can Thank Pedowitz for 15 Seasons: "If we didn't know that we had Mark, driving the winds that blew the sails on our little boat called 'Supernatural,' we would have been canceled [long before then]. But we knew that [Pedowitz] really believed in us and because he believed in us, it was the rocket fuel to whatever spark we had."

Pedowitz's Personal Approach Meant A Lot to Many: "We knew that one way or the other, he cared about us as human beings. That was even more important. I've been public about my relationship with depression and anxiety. And whenever I talked to Mark, he was always more concerned about that than he was about the show. He was always more eager to hear if I was willing to talk about, was I ok?"

Padalecki's Thoughts on "Walker" Franchise & New The CW Leadership: "I am aware that the only constant in this life is change. My only job is to do the best damn job I can do. And so let the chips fall where they may. If I do the best work I can do, and it doesn't work out, then I can sleep soundly at night going, 'well, I gave it my all.'"