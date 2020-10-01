Supernatural Offers "Gimme Shelter" Preview, Recaps Season 15 So Far

With The CW's Supernatural only a week away from its final run of seven episodes, the network released both a look back at how Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) ended up in the predicament they're in as well as a look ahead to where the road may be heading with an overview of "Last Holiday," a preview image and overview for "Gimme Shelter," and more. And just to be clear: by "predicament," we mean finding themselves in a position where they have to take down God (Rob Benedict) or all of human existence goes up in a puff of smoke (no pressure).

So before we look ahead, let's take a look at what went down during the first part of the 15th season (with a little tease of what's to come):

Here's a look back at the newest teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End." Following that, we have a look at the episode overview for series return "Last Holiday," and a preview image and synopsis for the following week's episode "Gimme Shelter" (with "Unity," "Despair," and "Inherit the Earth" looking to be the titles of the three following):

Supernatural season 15, episode 14 "Last Holiday": MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams. Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez.

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Misha Collins via Instagram post), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"