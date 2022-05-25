Supernatural Without Jared Padalecki? Here's How It Almost Happened

Between Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, Walker prequel Walker: Independence, and the Batman universe-set Gotham Knights, last week's Upfronts saw The CW hosting an on-stage reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. And even with all of those projects in the mix (and let's not forget Ackles has his turn as Soldier Boy in Amazon's The Boys hitting in June), the trio still finds time to tease SPN fans about an eventual (?) return. But can you imagine if Padalecki was never Sam Winchester… which means there's a very good chance there wouldn't have been a Cordell Walker? We'll give you a chance to shake those bad vibes away because that's just one of the things Padalecki discusses with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) during the latest episode of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast.

In the following clip, Padalecki explains how he went into the audition looking to pull off "brooding" as his approach (an approach he says all actors like himself and Rosenbaum were expected to play at auditions in the early 2000s). But while Padalecki thought he was giving them "James Dean," he was actually coming across as… well… as Padalecki tells us? His manager was told that show creator Eric Kripke was looking for "an intellect type, like David Duchovny." From there, the conversation turns to Padalecki's amazing SAT scores (only missing one Math question) and how some people do better with standardized tests than others. Here's a look at the clip:

And in the full episode of Inside of You, Padalecki discusses with Rosenbaum what it was like transitioning so quickly from a long-running series like Supernatural into his current series Walker- and how there was a time when he considered leaving on-screen work entirely. He also shares a story from his time on the Gilmore Girls that inspired the work ethic he runs with today, what's going on with all of these prequels/spinoffs, what it was like having Ackles direct an episode, and tons more:

Written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson and stemming from EPs Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Narrated from the perspective of Dean, the series highlights the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot).

Set to premiere this fall, check out the official trailer for The CW's The Winchesters: