Sven Squad Brings a "BOO-Nanza" to MeTV, Saturday Morning Cartoons

Check out a clip of Svengoolie's Sven Squad hosting MeTV's Saturday Morning Cartoons for this weekend's House of Svengoolie Cartoon BOO-Nanza.

The word went out back in September, and now… the time has arrived! Of course, we're talking about MeTV's third annual "Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-Nanza" – with the holiday hauntings getting underway this weekend. Thankfully, the fine folks over at MeTV were kind enough to pass along an exclusive clip from one of the events we're looking forward to. This weekend's edition of Saturday Morning Cartoons is going to have some very fitting hosts for the Halloween season – Svengoolie's (Rich Koz) Sven Squad – Gwengoolie (Sarah Palmer), Nostalgiaferatoo (Bill Leff), and IMP (Scott Gryder). Beginning at 7 am ET/PT, the trio will be offering the "House of Svengoolie Cartoon BOO-Nanza," with some spooky Looney Tunes cartoons lined up for the occasion – and we have an exclusive look at the special waiting for you below.

Along with the sneak preview, you'll also find out details on Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie, with host Svengoolie and the Sven Squad offering back-to-back movies every Saturday night all month long (with The Son of Frankenstein and Monster That Challenged the World kicking things off this weekend). In addition, there will be encore presentations of MeTV's Sventoonie during the late-night hours and mini-marathons of Halloween-themed classic TV westerns and comedy TV series.

Svengoolie's Halloween Boonanza on MeTV (October 5 – October 6)

Here's a look at the "tricks" and the "treats" that are planned for you during the first weekend of Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-Nanza on MeTV (with more information also available on the main site):

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2024

Saturday Morning Cartoons: "House of Svengoolie Cartoon BOO-Nanza" (7-10:00 am ET/PT) – Hosted by Svengoolie's very own Sven Squad, Gwengoolie, Nostalgiaferatoo and Imp take over "Saturday Morning Cartoons" to present a collection of their favorite spooky-themed Looney Tunes cartoons including "Hair-raising Hare," "Transylvania 6-5000" and "Hyde and Hare." But you don't have to wait until this weekend for a sneak peek at what the Sven Squad has planned as your hosts – including getting "toonified." Check out the clip below:

Halloween Westerns Mini-Marathon (10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET/PT)

Wild Wild West, "Night of the Man-Eating House" (10 – 11 am ET/PT)

Wagon Train, "Little Girl Lost" (11 am – 12 pm ET/PT)

The Big Valley, "A Noose Is Waiting" (12 – 1 pm ET/PT)

Gunsmoke, "Legal Revenge" (1 – 1:30 pm ET/PT)

Gunsmoke, "Night Incident" (1:30 – 2 pm ET/PT)

Bonanza, "Dark Star" (2 – 3 pm ET/PT)

Rawhide, "Incident of the Murder Steer" (2 – 3 pm ET/PT)

Have Gun, Will Travel, "No Visitors" (4 – 4:30 pm ET/PT)

Wanted: Dead or Alive, "Witch Women" (4:30 – 5 pm ET/PT)

The Rifleman, "Face of Yesterday" (5 – 5:30 pm ET/PT)

The Rifleman, "Hostages to Fortune" (5:30 – 6 pm ET/PT)

Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie

"Son of Frankenstein" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT) – 1939: Boris Karloff, Basil Rathbone & Bela Lugosi: Returning to the ancestral castle long after the death of the monster, the son of Dr. Frankenstein meets a mad shepherd who is hiding the comatose creature. To clear the family name, he revives the creature and tries to rehabilitate him.

"Monster that Challenged the World" (10:30 pm -1:00 am ET/PT) – 1957: Tim Holt, Audrey Dalton & Hans Conried: A horde of prehistoric mollusk monsters enter the canal system of California's Imperial Valley and terrorize the populace.

Sventoonie (1:00 am – 6:00 am ET/PT)

"Hellspring is in the Air" (1-1:30 am ET/PT)

"Feed Me!" (1:30-2 am ET/PT)

"Organ Failure" (2-2:30 am ET/PT)

"An Ax to Grind" (2:30-3 am ET/PT)

"Ain't No Party Like A Donner Party" (3-3:30 am ET/PT)

"Blob Gnarly" (3:30-4 am ET/PT)

"How Hellspring Got Her Groove Back" (4-4:30 am ET/PT)

"Sventoonie Rocks Out!" (4:30-5 am ET/PT)

"I Wanna Seance With Somebody" (5-5:30 am ET/PT)

"Chairman of the Circuit Board" (5:30-6 am ET/PT)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2024

Halloween Classic TV comedy Mini-Marathon (10:00 am – 6:30 pm ET/PT)

The Brady Bunch – "The Great Earring Caper" (10-10:30 am ET/PT)

The Brady Bunch – "Fright Night" (10:30-11 am ET/PT)

Happy Days – "Haunted" (11-11:30 am ET/PT)

Laverne & Shirley – "Haunted House" (12-12:30 pm ET/PT)

I Love Lucy – "The Seance" (12:30-1 pm ET/PT)

Leave It To Beaver – "Beaver's Long Night" (1-2 pm ET/PT)

The Beverly Hillbillies – "Trick or Treat" (2-2:30 pm ET/PT)

The Beverly Hillbillies – "Ghost of Clampett Castle" (2:30-3 pm ET/PT)

Gilligan's Island – "Ghost a Go-Go?" (3-3:30 pm ET/PT)

Gilligan's Island – "Up at Bat" (3:30-4 pm ET/PT)

Mama's Family – "A Grave Mistake" (4-4:30 pm ET/PT)

Mama's Family – "Farewell, Frannie" (4:30-5 pm ET/PT)

The Love Boat – "Ship of Ghouls" (5-6 pm ET/PT)

The Andy Griffith Show – "The Haunted House" (6-6:30 pm ET/PT)

