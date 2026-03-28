Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Visits "House on Haunted Hill" TONIGHT on MeTV: Our Preview

At 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie throws open the doors to 1959's House on Haunted Hill, starring Vincent Price. Here's our preview!

Article Summary Svengoolie screens the 1959 horror classic House on Haunted Hill tonight on MeTV at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Learn about William Castle's legendary "Emergo" skeleton gimmick and the film's pop culture legacy.

Interesting insights from Svengoolie on Vincent Price, the cast, and behind-the-scenes trivia for fans.

Catch trailers, show highlights, and Kerwyn's Joke of the Week for some extra spooky fun.

What's that, you say? It's Saturday, and you're wondering where your preview for tonight's visit with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)? It's funny you should ask, because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of

William Castle Productions' 1959 film House on Haunted Hill, directed by William Castle, written by Robb White, and starring Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart, Richard Long, Alan Marshal, Carolyn Craig, Elisha Cook Jr., and Julie Mitchum.

Aside from being a very cool film, "Haunted Hill" has a special spot in pop culture history for the "Emergo" promo gimmick. Basically, some theaters were equipped with a pulley system near the screen that would have a plastic skeleton flown out over the audience during a specific scene in the film to add to the experience. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for House on Haunted Hill below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Steve from Savannah, GA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "House on Haunted Hill": "We'll have background information on our cast and the production and talk about the unstable gimmick William Castle invented for this film- a process he called "Emergo"! We'll also bring you a song, promotion for a questionable mortgage finance company, and the Sven Squad out to play detective! Additionally, we'll bring you some vintage segments including clips from the film in Svensurround, a visit with "Toon in with Me"s halibut-like host Toony, a look at the "Oops Files"- another fun feature from "Fractured Flickers"- and more!"

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