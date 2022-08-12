Tales of the Walking Dead S01E01 Preview: Evie & Joe Have Trust Issues

Along with Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming spinoffs focusing on Norman Reedus' Daryl; Lauren Cohan's Maggie & Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan; Andrew Lincoln's Rick & Danai Gurira's Michonne, the TWD universe will be expanding in some creative ways beginning this Sunday (streaming now on AMC+) with the premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead. The six-episode horror anthology is set to tell previously untold tales from in and around the TWD universe, and we have a preview to pass along for this weekend's Terry Crews & Olivia Munn-starring premiere, "Evie / Joe" (directed by Ron Underwood and written by Maya Goldsmith & Ben Sokolowski).

In the following scene from this Sunday's chapter, Joe (Crews) and Evie (Munn) find themselves stuck in the woods… meaning they're going to have to find a way to work together to get themselves out of there (though it looks like they haven't reached that trust level yet). Unfortunately, there's nothing like a walker to keep you motivated and inspired:

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit screens this Sunday, August 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.