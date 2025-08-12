Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: TASK

Task Trailer: HBO Previews "Mare of Easttown" Creator's New Series

Here's a look at the official trailer and images for Brad Ingelsby's (Mare of Easttown) and HBO's Task, premiering on Sunday, September 7th.

Article Summary HBO unveils the official trailer for Task, a gritty new crime series from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby.

Task premieres Sunday, September 7th at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and streams on HBO Max, with episodes released weekly.

The series centers on an FBI agent leading a task force against a string of violent robberies in suburban Philadelphia.

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey headline a star-studded cast in this seven-episode original limited drama.

Over the years, HBO has built up a reputation that when it comes to Sundays, it owns the night. All you need to do is look back on the cable giant's programming history on that night, from Game of Thrones to Watchmen to The Penguin, and so many other excellent shows. Based on what we've seen so far from series creator Brad Ingelsby's (Emmy nominee for Mare of Easttown) original drama Task, it looks like that reputation will only continue to grow. Set to hit HBO screens beginning Sunday, September 7th, at 9 pm ET/PT (and stream on HBO Max), the seven-episode season will drop new episodes weekly.

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, the intense crime drama spotlights an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) who heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey). Joining Ruffalo and Pelphrey are co-stars Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton. Along with the official trailer waiting for you above, we also have the image gallery for the premiere episode and the previously released teaser waiting for you below:

Stemming from series creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Brad Ingelsby, HBO's Task is also executive-produced by directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. In addition, the lineup of executive producers also includes Mark Roybal and Paul Lee for wiip; Mark Ruffalo; David Crockett; and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches for Public Record serve as co-executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released earlier this summer:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!