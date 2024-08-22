Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: beyonce, dnc, hannibal, hannibal lecter, kamala harris, opinion, taylor swift

Beyoncé Not Attending? DNC Surprise Guest Theories (UPDATE)

While we're still unsure about Taylor Swift, a representative for Beyoncé says the singer will NOT be performing during tonight's DNC...???

UPDATE [10:01 pm ET]: Beyoncé not attending?!? A representative tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively that the singer will not attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention: "Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue."

We've reached the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention – and it looks like we have a mystery on our hands. Rumblings began this afternoon and have gotten louder that there is a block of time in tonight's schedule that's allotted to someone for something – but not a lot of folks know what it's about. With tonight being the night that Vice-President Kamala Harris formally accepts the nomination (VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz, spoke last night), you can only imagine the names that are being brought up. Actually, you don't have to imagine because we're going to tell you. On the political side, there has been some buzz that Gov. Mitt Romney could speak (maybe?), as well as Donald Trump's former vice-president, Mike Pence (snowballs have better chances in Hall) and former President George W. Bush (eh). Some have speculated that 99-year-old former POTUS Jimmy Carter could appear – but given his health conditions, we can't imagine anyone wanting to risk President Carter's health. With this being the final night – with a lot of viewers expected to be watching what VP Harris has to say – we think it comes to two superstars. That's right, it's either going to be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift – or could it be both? Also, we have a "wildcard" we want to throw into the mix…

Beyoncé: Considering the superstar gave VP Harris free use of her catalog for campaigning, and that "Freedom" has become the campaign's anthem (remember that roll-out video screened earlier this week during the convention), Beyoncé would seem like the obviously excellent choice. Beyoncé performing the song before VP Harris takes to the podium would be epic. Speaking of epic…

Taylor Swift: Having just wrapped the European leg of her "Eras Tour" and on a break until mid-October (when she rolls out for some "Eras Tour" dates stateside), Swift is reportedly back in the U.S. – in time to make an appearance tonight, maybe? Just as Beyoncé's endorsement brings the "BeyHive" into play, an endorsement by Swift would be a call to arms for an epic amount of Swifties.

Beyoncé… and Taylor Swift? Okay, hear me out. Beyoncé wraps performing, gets on the mic, talks about VP Harris & Gov. Walz – and then tells the crowd that she has a friend who couldn't be there in person tonight but also has something that she would like to add. The monitors cut to Swift, who's home but checking in via satellite – wearing a "Harris/Walz 2024" camo hat and t-shirt – to make sure everyone knows who she's supporting this fall.

Anthony Hopkins: While I wouldn't necessarily be too thrilled if Hopkins was the surprise, having the actor appear (or in something filmed) addressing Trump's weird Hannibal Lecter fetish would be epic. You could even have Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Brian Cox (Manhunter), and Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising) – the other actors who've portrayed the killer – join them for some kind of intervention so that it gets through to Trump that the character isn't real.

