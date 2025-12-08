Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: stephen colbert, taylor swift

Taylor Swift, Colbert Set for Late-Night Interview This Wednesday

CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Swift is stopping by this Wednesday for an interview.

This week, Taylor Swift is offering her fans an unprecedented look back at "The Eras Tour" in two very big ways. On December 12th, the award-winning artist and Disney+ will launch two brand-new projects. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner workings of the epic global tour. In addition, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show is a full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. Two days before they both hit the streaming service, Swift is going to be spending some late-night one-on-one time this Wednesday night with none other than CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert.

Here's a look at the announcement from Colbert's late-night talk show from earlier today, with CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert kicking off this Wednesday, December 10th, at 11:35 pm ET/PT:

Here's a look at what you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show (including the new trailer) and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era:

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. The concert film will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on December 12th.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!