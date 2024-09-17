Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, The Talamasca

Anne Rice's The Talamasca Taps William Fichtner as Series Regular

AMC's Anne Rice’s The Talamasca has tapped William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom) for the series regular role of Jasper.

It looks like someone is going to need to keep Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston & Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in check – and that's where Anne Rice's The Talamasca comes in. Earlier this month, we learned that the six-episode series had tapped Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch) for the lead role. Now – with production set to get underway next month in Manchester, England, for a 2025 premiere – Variety is reporting exclusively that William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom) has been tapped for a series regular role. Fichter's Jasper is described as being "a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse. Though his motives and methods are cloaked in shadow, his charm and righteous sense of purpose are as dangerous as the power he's pursuing." Let the speculation begin!

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

