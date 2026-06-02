Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: silo

Silo S03 Trailer: Apple TV Previews Rebecca Ferguson-Starring Series

Arriving July 3rd, here's the official trailer for Apple TV's Rebecca Ferguson-starring and executive-producing sci-fi thriller Silo Season 3.

With the Fall/Spring television season having wrapped, it's time to see what the summer has to offer. Apple TV did that in a very big way on Tuesday, rolling out the official trailer, key art poster, and season overview for the streamer and Emmy Award-winning Showrunner/EP Graham Yost's Silo. With the 10-episode third season set to hit streaming screens on July 3rd, we've got our best look yet at the Rebecca Ferguson-starring and executive-producing sci-fi thriller waiting for you above (with additional details on what the season has to offer waiting for you below).

Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, season three reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced "cleaning" but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the "Before Times," journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

Returning with Ferguson for the third season are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast are Zukerman, Henwick, Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur, and Steve Zahn also set to return.

Apple TV's Silo is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Ferguson, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and AMC Studios. With a fourth and final season already announced, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Apple TV.

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