Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Message, Addresses Vienna Cancellations

With the European run of her "Eras Tour" over, Taylor Swift shared a heartfelt message where she addressed the Vienna shows being canceled.

Less than a day after releasing the official music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," which proved to be a love letter to her tour, singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift took to social media to share a message with her fans in honor of the end of the European run of her "Eras Tour" – which wrapped up this week at London's Wembley Stadium. In her writings, Swift opens up about her feelings regarding the three shows in Vienna that were canceled out of safety concerns after a thwarted terrorist plot.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because, thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London," Swift shared, noting that her team worked with Wembley Stadium's team and British authorities to ensure fans' safety.

The singer/songwriter also explained why she waited before publicly commenting on the matter. "I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," Swift explained. "In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

Here's a look at Swift's Instagram post/image gallery to her fans from earlier today (along with the full text), followed by a look back at yesterday's coverage of the release of her latest music video:

What's that you said? You're tired of hearing about what folks in the NFL, Donald Trump, CM Punk, and others have to say about Swift, and you wished we could get back to the music – even for just a second? Well, it appeared that Swift heard your concerns because she dropped the official video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from her mega-hit album experience, The Tortured Poets Department, on Tuesday evening. If you've been following Swift during her global "Eras Tour," then be prepared for a rollercoaster of emotions and some serious hits to the feels. We've got the official music video waiting for you at the top of the article and the official lyric music video waiting for you below:

