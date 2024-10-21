Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: jason sudeikis, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4? Sudeikis, WBTG Having "Exciting Conversations"

Warner Bros. TV Group's Channing Dungey had some very promising news to share about Jason Sudeikis and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso Season 4.

It was the news that dumped a lot of gasoline on a lot of dumpster fires of random speculation. Was Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso returning for a fourth season? Back in late August, reports hit that Warner Bros. Television had picked up the contract options on original cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). Also, at that time, it was reported that WBTV was expected to reach out to cast members under SAG-AFTRA contracts (Waddingham, Goldstein, and Swift are contracted under the UK acting union Equity) – with new deals needing to be negotiated. Along with Sudeikis and Hunt (Coach Beard), it was believed that Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) was also on the list of actors being reached out to, though a complete rundown of who WBTV may be contacting wasn't known. Since that time, we've heard from Lawrence, Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and others, and they all pretty much said the same thing – it's Sudeikis' call.

Earlier today, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, had an update to pass while taking part in an event during the international television trade show MIPCOM in Cannes, France. "We are in conversations about season four and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days. But what I will say is that we had always been clear that there wasn't going to be more [Ted Lasso] if Jason and the team weren't feeling excited about it. I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and very good about it."

In terms of a fourth season, there are some hurdles to consider. For example, there is still the matter of locking in all of the necessary players. From there—as we've learned from Peacock's Community: The Movie—there's the not-so-small matter of getting everyone's schedules to line up. Of course, money is as big of a factor as ever when it comes to streaming series – though it would be safe to assume that Apple TV would make a serious exception when it comes to getting the steamer's biggest hit back for another run. Reporting back in August noted that plans were underway to open a writers' room – with the hope that production on a fourth season could get underway in early 2025.

