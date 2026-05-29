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Doctor Who: RTD Doesn't Include Christmas Special in His Future Plans

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies's comments during the Full Disclosure podcast were interesting - especially what he didn't mention.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies discussed his 2026 and 2027 plans on Full Disclosure but made no mention of the Doctor Who Christmas Special.

That silence fuels fresh Doctor Who speculation, though Davies may not count the special if his role is limited to writing.

Earlier updates said Davies knew the Doctor Who Christmas Special story, but had not properly started work on the script.

Recent comments from BBC Studios and Murray Gold suggest Doctor Who Christmas Special plans remain active but still uncertain.

With all of the rumors and speculation surrounding Showrunner Russell T. Davies's upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, we made the argument earlier this week that maybe it was time for someone to speak and say something. Well, it turns out someone did speak up – but it's what they didn't mention that could speak volumes. Beginning at the 58:31 mark in the latest episode of the Full Disclosure podcast (also reported by CultBox), Davies was asked by host James O'Brien about his future plans. "I don't actually know," Davies responded, before discussing his and the Pet Shop Boys' upcoming adaptation of Davies's hit Channel 4 drama It's A Sin for a dance production that's set to premiere in Manchester.

From there, Davies shifted back to what 2026 and 2027 are looking for him. "I'm having a nice time. I'm kind of not rushing to write the next thing. I'm going to start now. The 'Tip Toe,' we finished work on that next week, and I'll start right on the next one. So, that will take a few months. Then, we'll start talking to people about it. So, I won't be back filming anything until next year," Davies shared, adding that Tip Toe is a production that comes down to the wire in terms of when it wrapped and when it premiered. At no point during the wrap-up did Davies mention the upcoming Doctor Who holiday adventure. Hmmm. As much as we would like to argue that he was looking to keep the focus on Tip Toe, the question was about his future, and he did discuss the It's a Sin live production. That said, it also depends on how Davies labels his upcoming projects. If he's not involved in the Christmas Special beyond writing, he may not play a role in filming, so he wouldn't count that. In addition, Davies could also be referring to upcoming projects that are still being written.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2026: Previous Updates

In October 2025, we learned that Davies would be writing the Christmas Special, with Davies sharing, "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" A month later, during an interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies revealed that his current commitments were preventing him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold, adding, "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

In Doctor Who Magazine #624, Davies dropped a tease about the special in his Doctor Who-themed "12 Days of Christmas" column. "Twelve months-a-waiting! Next December, I'll be here to trumpet and toot about the 2026 Christmas Special. It contains these three words. 'Bafflers,' 'Winternox' and 'village.'" Shortly after, Davies shared that the bigwigs over at the BBC liked what Davies had planned for the special. "We haven't even started work on it yet," Davies revealed to BBC Newsbeat regarding next year's Christmas special. "I know what happens, but I better write it down soon in case I get run over by a bus." Understandably, Davies didn't get into details – partly because it hasn't been written yet and partly because he's not going to spoil something that's still a year away. But it seems like the folks over at the BBC know what Davies is up to, and it left them "with jaws agape, loving it."

However, despite all of that, images "leaked" on social media showed Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor and Piper on a set together during filming of… something. Was Davies lying the entire time, and was the Christmas Special already being filmed? Could this be for something other than the special? Well, it didn't take long before social media started picking apart the "big leak," and now, we have McGann on the record, calling out and scoffing at the image. Checking in with The Gerry Anderson Podcast hosts Jamie Anderson, Richard James, and Chris Dale, McGann touched on the topic, making it clear that it wasn't real (McGann: "If only!") while joking with the hosts that they were part of the problem when speculated that it could be true but McGann can't discuss it because he's under some kind of non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Make sure to check out the complete episode (waiting for you above), and here's the clip that James shared:

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood in early February, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, addressed funding and the show's future. While noting that "we're all in it together" when it comes to the future of Doctor Who, Bennett didn't offer a direct response when asked whether BBC Studios would cover some of the funding lost after the Disney deal ended. "We're a big important part of 'Doctor Who' and are all motivated to make sure 'Doctor Who' has a long and flourishing life. We've got the Christmas special coming. After that, it's time for us all to work on it," Bennett noted, adding that he "won't speak for the BBC" or to its plans. In terms of the BBC, BBC Studios is the company's commercial production and distribution arm and is responsible for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Bluey.

Speaking with Billy Barnell during a recent episode of the Half the Picture podcast (which you can check out below, with a shoutout to Cultbox for also getting the word out), composer Murray Gold offered a fascinating insight into Davies and how he's approaching the scripts for the Christmas Special. "I know that Russell's written, I think, multiple versions depending on certain outcomes… So that's all I really know, and I'm not sure I'm even supposed to know that," he shared. There are two ways to view that. On the one hand, multiple scripts are an effective way to keep spoilers from getting out – and "contingency" scripts are definitely not unheard of, as Gold explained. That said, it could also speak to just how many of the questions we listed above still remain unanswered, ten months before the Christmas Special hits.

Despite the rollercoaster ride that the long-running series has been on over the past few years, Gold is hopeful that Doctor Who will be back in fine form before we know it. "I think we're at a precarious point for 'Doctor Who.' I am hopeful that it's all going to be the start of a wonderful new era. So I really hope that that's what happens," he added. And before you ask, yes, Gold would definitely return to the series. "If someone asks me and says, 'Would you? Do you want to do it?' Of course, I would always say, 'Yes.' I don't think I'd ever say, 'No' to Russell anyway. It's fun, even when it's hard!" the composer shared.

Discussing the recently recovered episodes – "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from the 1965 serial The Daleks' Master Plan – with Doctor Who Magazine at a special screening event in May, Davies touched on the bigger issue of how television was experienced back then, as opposed to today. Specifically, how the lack of avenues for previews and spoilers added to the live viewing experience. "We're well aware that Dalekmania existed, that hysteria and excitement, but we only ever read the clippings. We thrive on those clippings. But let's be blunt: if you're a child, you didn't read the Daily Mirror. There's not one child who stood in a playground saying, 'Oh, guess what it said in the newspaper' – or 'in the Radio Times.' Trust me, I was there: that did not happen," Davies shared.

The showrunner continued, "Everything we think of as 'publicity' you'd do in your own head. 'Oh, there's a new companion and she's from back in time? The way that Vicki was from the future, now they're taking someone from the past, that's interesting… She's going to travel with the Doctor… Oh, she thinks it's the Place of Perfection. Oh my God. She's dead.'It's not that you read about this stuff; you saw it and experienced it. That's the way I wish all television could be made. Every time I pick up a copy of 'Inside Soap' – which is often, because I do buy 'Inside Soap' – I just think, you're so mad to give away all the storylines every week. Let people experience it fresh on television! Wouldn't it be great if we got to this year's 'Doctor Who Christmas Special' and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? Why do we do it any other way?"

Davies goes on to offer examples from the recently recovered episodes, explaining how they affected viewers who were watching the original broadcasts – essentially, turning the viewing experience into a shared event. "What you're seeing there is television as a live experience. Imagine the word of mouth the Monday after: 'Oh my God, they killed that girl from the TARDIS!' I wonder if the following week's ratings went up – I know for a fact that the excitement among children would have. That's why it's no wonder the sixties stuff is welded, heart and soul, into the core of viewers. And people worship it still."

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