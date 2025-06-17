Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4: "We're Working on It, and It's Good": Goldstein

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso star/writer Brett Goldstein offered a quick Season 4 update, adding it was "exciting to have everyone back together."

When the official word went out earlier this year that a fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso was in development, two things came to mind. First, the news was pretty awesome. Second, trying to get intel on what Season 4 has to offer will be brutally tough to find. So when series star and writer Brett Goldstein has something – anything – to share about what's ahead, it's going to hit our radars hard.

Checking in with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast (full episode below), Goldstein shared that having the news out there has been "such a relief" to him since it stops everyone from asking the same question over and over again. Of course, that big question has now been replaced with a whole ton of questions involving any number of characters and storylines. Unfortunately, Goldstein is not in a position to be spilling secrets. "Obviously, I can't tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we're working on it, and it's good. It's exciting to have everyone back together," Goldstein shared.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. 'I wish the cat would come back.' And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn't their cat. And I think about that all the time. And so, I'm like, no wonder this guy is fucked in the head, because he thinks death isn't real, so of course he's insane. He's such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead," Goldstein shared during an episode of the Wild Card podcast, offering a unique perspective on the show's return in April 2025. That feeling of being able to play god is one that's applicable to where he, Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Kelly find themselves now. "I guess I'm saying I feel like that kid," Goldstein added. "Like 'We buried it… We all cried; we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' It's too much power."

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!