Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4 Writers "Jedi Knights"; July Filming: Waddingham

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham shared that Season 4 filming begins in July and had some high praise for the show's writers.

Ever since the word went out that work was underway on a fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, fans have been patiently yet eagerly awaiting updates. Thankfully, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) stepped up to save the day, sharing some intel on how things are looking during a visit with the UK Morning show Capital Breakfast to promote Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (which you can check out above, kicking in shortly after the 9:00 mark). "We thought we'd mourned the loss, and now it's rising from the dead," Waddingham shared, noting that filming is expected to begin in July. "Our writers are literally Jedi Knights. They're just incredible," she added. "And we've got like a full room of real feminist men. So we've got all the fabulous women there, and the men that are in there, and I think you really see it in the scripts … it's just so beautifully drawn."

"I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. 'I wish the cat would come back.' And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn't their cat. And I think about that all the time. And so, I'm like, no wonder this guy is fucked in the head, because he thinks death isn't real, so of course he's insane. He's such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead," series writer and actor Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) shared during an episode of the Wild Card podcast, offering a unique perspective on the show's return in April 2025. That feeling of being able to play god is one that's applicable to where he, Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Kelly find themselves now. "I guess I'm saying I feel like that kid," Goldstein added. "Like 'We buried it… We all cried; we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' It's too much power."

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!