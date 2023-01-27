Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein "Would Happily Play Roy Kent Forever" Checking in with Stephen Colbert, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein was asked about the show's future: “I would happily play Roy Kent forever.”

Last week, fans of Apple TV+'s Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso received a double dose of good news. First, there was the release of a very interesting preview image (more on that in a minute), and then there was the confirmation that the third season would hit our screens in Spring 2023. But one question still remains unanswered. Will there be more "Ted" beyond the third season? In the past, series co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) have said that the series will finish telling its story in three seasons (though not shutting the door on future stories in future seasons). That said, the cast's new deals not only included pay increases but also options for future seasons. Series star & executive producer Brett Goldstein was asked for an update on the streaming series' future this week while checking in with Stephen Colbert on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While half-joking about how he's sworn to secrecy by Apple regarding the show's future, Goldstein didn't commit Sudeikis' past comments about the series being "three-and-done" but did add, "I would happily play Roy Kent forever. I would feel very sad to say goodbye." Hmmm… spinoff, maybe? Here's a look at what Goldstein had to share with Colbert, followed by a look back at the most recently-released Season 3 preview:

In the first-look image for the third season that was released to coincide with the streaming series' TCA panel, we preview a literal face-off between Ted (Sudeikis) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), with West Ham United owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) in the background, seemingly assessing the standoff. Our initial takeaway? Ted looks like he's got that "Lasso cool" going on, while Nate still looks like he has something to prove:

During Apple TV+'s Shrinking TCA panel, Lawrence and Goldstein had a few comments to share regarding the season. "I've seen cuts of the show, and I think it's f**king awesome," Lawrence shared about the third season. "I love it," added Goldstein. In addition, Lawrence also thanked Sudeikis for stepping up during production while Lawrence was back in the U.S. to work on Shrinking. Developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the series sees Sudeikis serving as an executive producer alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group). Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer.