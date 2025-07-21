Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: george clooney, tenacious d

Tenacious D Breakup Drama Now Involves George Clooney, Hunter Biden?

An interviewer with Hunter Biden alleged that George Clooney had a hand in the breakup between Jack Black and Kyle Gass, aka Tenacious D.

The breakup of Jack Black and Kyle Gass… otherwise known as "The Greatest Rock Duo to Ever Rock The Planet"… otherwise known as "The D"… otherwise known as Tenacious D… is a subject that we've been following over the past year or so. It's also a topic that's pretty much gone cold over the past several months – but that changed in a very surprising way that would lead you to believe we were making it up. During an interview with U.S. President Joseph Biden's son, Hunter Biden, reporter Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan claimed that George Clooney pressured Black to break up the band. No, that's not the plot for the sequel to "The Pick of Destiny II," but let's start with a quick history lesson.

In a nutshell, here's what went down. Back in July 2024, Gass' birthday was being celebrated on-stage during their performance at Australia's ICC Sydney Theater. At one point, Gass was asked to make a wish before blowing out the candle on his birthday cake. "Don't miss Trump next time," was Gass' response, referring to the assassination attempt made on Donald Trump only a day or so earlier. Well, it didn't take long for news (and footage) of the moment to hit social media and start making headlines. Black would take to social media to make the case that he was "blindsided" by what Gass said and that he didn't endorse hate speech or violence "in any form":

In addition, Black would announce that the world tour was on hold and that "creative plans are on hold" for Tenacious D. For his part, Gass would post an apology on social media, noting that when he said was "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake" and that he wasn't looking to condone violence "of any kind, in any form, against anyone – though he would later delete his apology. During the August 2024 premiere of Borderlands, Black offered some hope that "The D" would be back: "We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime, and we'll be back." On a personal level, Black and Gass have still maintained their friendship, with Black adding, "Yeah, we're friends. That hasn't changed. These things take time sometimes… And we'll be back when it feels right."

Now that everyone's caught up, that brings us to the Hunter Biden/Callaghan interview. "My only really famous Hollywood friend is actor Jack Black, we used to be neighbors in [Los Angeles], and Tenancious D did a concert in Sydney Australia, and, this is the day after they tried to assassinate Trump, and I guess Jack Black's guitarist or whatever jumps up on stage, and he yells something into the effect of 'Hey, next time you try to shoot Trump, aim a little bit closer,'" Callaghan shared at one point.

"George Clooney is blowing his phone up, being like, 'If you don't kick your bandmember out of the band and, like, publicly denounce this guy —' like I don't know what the consequences were, but it was kind of like, 'You're out!' Out of what, we don't know. And so his hand was basically forced to be like, 'Oh, sorry, my band member has serious mental-health problems. We're breaking up the band for now. The tour is canceled,'" he continued.

At the time of the initial reporting of the comments made during the interview, reps for Black and Clooney had not responded to a request for a comment. Also, Callaghan is paraphrasing and not quoting what was said in his remarks above, and the timeline offered isn't completely in line with what went down.

