That '90s Show: Netflix Green Lights 16-Episode Season 2 Netflix's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith-starring That '90s Show has been renewed, returning to the streamer for a 16-episode second season.

Some great news today for fans of Netflix's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith-starring That '90s Show, with word that the streaming service has picked up the "That '70s Show" sequel series for a 16-episode second season. In less than a month, the streaming series hit Netflix's Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries & locked in more than 41 million hours viewed, based on Netflix's data. "All of us at 'That '90s Show' were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!" said Gregg Mettler, Co-Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer. "We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can't wait to be there with them in the second season," said Lindsey Turner, Co-Creator & Executive Producer.

Joining Rupp and Smith were Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. In addition, Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) also returned to our screens.

It's 1995, and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation, and Red is, well…Red.

Netflix's That '90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner. Executive producers include Rupp, Smith, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner. The Carsey-Werner Company serves as the production company.