The Acclaimed Win AEW Tag Team Championship at Grand Slam Dynamite

The Acclaimed are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after beating Swerve in Our Glory at Grand Slam Dynamite. The Acclaimed triumphed following miscommunication between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, but the difference maker was Daddy Ass himself, Billy Gunn, who hit Strickland with a Famouser at ringside before Max Caster hit the Mic Drop to win the match.

AEW Grand Slam Dynamite promo graphic for Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
Swerve in Our Glory were booked strongly in defeat, as it took both friction between the team members and outside interference to cost them their belts. Swerve in Our Glory also hold a win over The Acclaimed from the All Out PPV, so they may demand a rematch. But it was time for The Acclaimed, who are incredibly over with the crowd, to win the belts, and the crowd in Long Island was elated to witness it.

