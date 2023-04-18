The Always Sunny Podcast Continues London/Ireland Invasion: Highlights The Always Sunny Podcast Gang (Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Megan Ganz) shared looks from the London & Dublin, Ireland shows.

Even after wrapping up work (we think?) on the 16th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the individual members of The Gang hard at work on additional projects, that didn't mean there wouldn't be time for The Always Sunny Podcast Gang (Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Megan Ganz) to bring the Paddy's Pub experience onto the global stage. That's right, this past Sunday saw a live show in London, with Monday bringing a live show in Dublin, Ireland (with another show set for this Wednesday). Since we're betting that there's a good chance that you're in the supermajority that couldn't make it there in person, we have some shared looks from McElhenney, Day, Howerton & Ganz giving us a better sense of how the podcast party's been going so far.

For a look at how things came together and some peeks at both the show and the amazing reaction from the audiences, check out the Instagram posts below:

And here are some follow-up tweets from McElhenney, with some highlights from the second Dublin show (hopefully) going live not long after the show wraps:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Is a VERY Wordy Show

And speaking of the long-running, record-setting series, did you know that "Always Sunny" is also the wordiest show on television? At least, according to a study from WordFinderX, it is – using OpenSubtitles, Subdl & TVSubtitles.net to analyze a number of series over the course of their respective seasons. IASIP registers at 176.2 words/minute, putting it 36.2 words above what the National Disability Authority recommends the maximum number of words/minute should be (140 words/minute). To check out the full report, head on over to WordFinderX to learn everything you need to know about how the study was put together and for a deeper dive into the results ("The Most Difﬁcult TV Shows to Understand").