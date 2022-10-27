The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Wrecks US/UK Relations; Flip Cup Fails

Last weekend, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast gave listeners/viewers the heads-up that Monday would bring a special episode built around their live shows from last month. On September 17th, it was Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky. The next day, it was back to the show's home for a taping at The Metropolitan Opera House (The Met) in Philly. And now, we have the special mega-episode "Mac and Charlie Die: The LIVE Shows." Super-long, ad-free, overflowing with surprises & special guests (like Jimmi Simpson), and even some discussion about Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6 "Mac and Charlie Die (Parts 1 & 2). Now, whether you haven't seen it yet or if you're in desperate need of fresh, previously-unseen content, we have two new clips from the live shows to pass along.

In the first clip, it doesn't look like either Day or McElhenney would make the cut if this was their flip-cup audition reel. Following that, McElhenney, Howerton & Day do their part to destroy relations between the U.S. and its previous rulers:

Now here's a look at the full episode as The Podcast Gang brings the show to the masses:

As you know, McElhenney and his Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) are the focus of the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, as we see how the duo handles being first-time owners and winning over the people of Wales. In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview in support of the series, McElhenney and Reynolds answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark):