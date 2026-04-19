Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Audacity

The Audacity Season 1 Ep. 2 "Shine Brightly" Preview: Duncan Go Nuts?

Here's a look at our preview for AMC's Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg & Zach Galifianakis-starring The Audacity, S01E02: "Shine Brightly."

We're still not sure what to think about AMC Global Media and Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer's (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul) The Audacity, but the series premiere left us just curious enough to wonder where this is all going to get us back for another round. With that in mind, we have a preview for the next episode of the Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, and Zach Galifianakis-starring series, S01E02: "Shine Brightly," including an overview, image gallery, and much more. Side note? The show has already won us over with its episode overviews – some fun thought put into them.

The Audacity Season 1 Episode 2 "Shine Brightly" Preview

The Audacity Season 1 Episode 2 "Shine Brightly" – JoAnne squirms in Duncan's grasp; Lili needs these diagnoses by yesterday; the press is on to a scandal; Bardolph's triggered; Xander gets the joke; Orson has his heart stolen by someone with practise; Gary's Pippin is – it's too awful to say. Directed by Lucy Forbes and written by Charlotte Ahlin & Semi Chellas.

AMC's The Audacity is set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley and takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs, and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Billy Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. A darkly comedic drama that confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world.

Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, Sarah Goldberg as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest-starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation.

The eight-episode drama comes from executive producer, writer, and showrunner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul) and executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series' second episode; Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4; Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6; and Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8. The Audacity is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Networks holding the worldwide rights to the series.

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