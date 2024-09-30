Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged:

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy Adapting Haun, Hurley Image Comics Series

FX has given a series order for Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's Image Comics series The Beauty.

It looks like Ryan Murphy and Murphy Productions (FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) aren't slowing down anytime soon when it comes to developing series. Earlier today, FX announced that it had given a series order for an adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty. Co-created, written, and executive-produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson, the series adaptation already has some pretty big names attached – Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher (with Peters, Ramos, and Pope also executive-producing). Though production on the 11-episode first season is expected to get underway this fall, very little else is known regarding an official overview or character details (we know, not exactly surprising coming from a Murphy production).

Originally published in 2015, here's a look at the official overview from the Image Comics website: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of 'The Beauty,' physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price." Deadline Hollywood reports that a search is currently underway for a female lead, meaning that she could be teaming with either Peters, Ramos, Pope, or Kutcher as Detectives Kara Vaughn and Drew Foster (though DH's reporting sees Peters as the co-lead, adding that Kutcher is reportedly playing a tech billionaire). Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, the FX series will be executive-produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, and Eric Gitter.

