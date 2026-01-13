Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Beauty

The Beauty Sneak Peek Clip; Kutcher Previews FX, Ryan Murphy Series

Checking in with Jimmy Fallon, Ashton Kutcher brought a clip from FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's The Beauty and previewed what we can expect.

Article Summary Ashton Kutcher previews FX's The Beauty with a fresh clip on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Ryan Murphy adapts the cult comic series, diving deep into the dark thriller world of high fashion

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall star as FBI agents unraveling a deadly, mysterious beauty epidemic

New episode summaries hint at crime, conspiracy, and the twisted price of perfection in The Beauty

As we inch closer to the series premiere of FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's (FX's American Horror Story, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall-starring adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty, Ashton Kutcher has been making the rounds to get the word out about the show. On Monday night, he stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for some late-night back-and-forth with Jimmy Fallon. Along with sharing his Chicago Bears superstitions and an embarrassing Airbnb incident, Kutcher also talks up The Beauty and what it was like getting into the twisted mind of tech billionaire Byron Forst, aka the Corporation. But everything you need to know about Forst can be found in the sneak peek that Kutcher brought along with him.

Here's a look at what went down between Kutcher and Fallon on Monday night (but if you want to skip all of that, just jump to the 9:10 mark – you're welcome):

Here's the latest look at what FX and Hulu's The Beauty has to offer when it starts hitting screens on January 21st, followed by what else we've learned about the series adaptation:

Here's a look at the official overviews for the season's chapters, offering some additional insights into what's to come:

Episode 1: "Beautiful Pilot" – FBI agents Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennett are assigned to investigate a shocking incident at a fashion show in Paris. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Ryan Murphy.

Episode 2: "Beautiful Jordan" – The discovery of a gruesome crime scene sends Cooper and Jordan to Venice, Italy. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

Episode 3: "Beautiful Christopher Cross" – An unlikely partnership is formed after The Assassin is sent to clean up a messy situation. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Ryan Murphy.

Episode 4: "Beautiful Chimp Face" – Cooper interviews an assistant editor following a disturbing event at the offices of a fashion magazine in New York City. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

Episode 5: "Beautiful Billionaires" – A group of billionaires gather to make history. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

Episode 6: "Beautiful Patient Zero" – A team of scientists stumble upon a life-changing secret. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Episode 7: "Beautiful Living Rooms" – A desperate family is forced to make a difficult decision. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Episode 8: "Beautiful Brothers" – The Corporation's master plan intensifies. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Episode 9: "Beautiful Evolution" – Cooper and Jordan form an alliance with a mysterious person. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Crystle Roberson.

Episode 10: "Beautiful Beauty Day" – A hot new trend goes viral. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Episode 11: "Beautiful Betrayal" – Beauty has a price. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Along with an official overview, here are the first-look images and key art poster that were previously released, with The Beauty set for a three-episode premiere on January 21st:

In FX's The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed "The Beauty," who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. FX's The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jessica Alexander, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jaquel Spivey, Jon Jon Briones, and John Carroll Lynch.

The Beauty Creators Offer NYCC Reactions

"Tonight, I got to see something truly special with my pal, [Jason A. Hurley]," Haun kicked off the caption to their Instagram post, which included an image gallery from the New York Comic Con (NYCC) event in October 2025. "We joined Ryan Murphy and the amazing cast for a select preview and panel for the upcoming FX tv series of THE BEAUTY. Hurley and I put so much love into writing THE BEAUTY comic series. Now, seeing the absolute magic Ryan, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and the whole crew brought to this series genuinely brought tears to our eyes. Thanks to everyone who has helped make THE BEAUTY a reality. Love you all."

"Got to see a preview of The Beauty TV show, and a panel with the cast, with a few hundred close friends. Nothing will ever be more surreal. What an amazing experience, and thanks to everyone who made it happen," Hurley shared in their Instagram post, which included a look at the panel and the audience:

Ryan Murphy on Connections with "Nip/Tuck," "AHS"

Back in October 2024, Murphy shared how the story connects with a number of previous and current shows in terms of themes, focuses, and questions asked. "I've always written about beauty culture in my work from my very first big thing, which was 'Nip/Tuck.' I've also done a lot of body horror in my work, mostly through 'American Horror Story.' I just think that it asks that deep, essential question that I always like to ask about anything: What would you do for love? What would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I've grappled with in my entire career, all in one package," Murphy shared about The Beauty.

In terms of the overall scope of the show, Murphy previously compared it to Game of Thrones. While that still remains to be seen, Murphy makes it clear that it's his biggest undertaking yet. "I've never done anything this big. I've never done anything international except for [2010 film] 'Eat Pray Love,'" he explained. "I'm casting all the other female parts now, but we're going all over the world next year to make it. It's a very long shoot. It's a big shoot, and it's fun. I just think it's that phrase, 'may you live in interesting times.' I think that applies to 'Grotesquerie.' It applies to 'The Beauty.' I'm trying to work out how I feel about all these times."

Created and written by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, and produced by 20th Television, FX's The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Hurley, who serves as a consultant.

