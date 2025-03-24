Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff "Stuart" Cast Checks In From Table Read

The cast of Stuart Fails To Save The Universe checked in on social media from the table read for The Big Bang Theory spinoff series.

Last week, we finally learned the title of Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn's upcoming The Big Bang Theory spinoff series: Stuart Fails To Save The Universe – not exactly a good sign of how things are going for Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom. As we've learned over the past few months, Sussman won't be the only familiar face from TBBT showing up for the series – with Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) having also joined the cast. Earlier today, Bowie took to social media to announce/confirm that today was a table read for the series.

"And so it begins …." Bowie wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, along with the mini image gallery of the four stars:

Back in May 2024, Jim Parsons shared with E! News during the Drama League Awards that a return would have to involve "reincarnation" in his "next lifetime" to become a reality. "Look, never say never to anything," Parsons added. "Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so." Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, for the flash-forward scene during the series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon. During an interview with PEOPLE from October 2024, Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Based on a True Story, Harley Quinn) made it clear that she would definitely be up for reprising Penny. "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had," Cuoco shared. "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will."

