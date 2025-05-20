Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the bondsman

The Bondsman Star Kevin Bacon "Really Bummed" by Show's Cancelation

The Bondsman star Kevin Bacon thanked the fans for their support and addressed Prime Video's cancellation of the series after one season.

Death isn't always certain when it comes to TV shows as other networks or in certain rare instances, a streamer can always pick it up a potential hit or cult classic series, but it seems like the luck of The Bondsman has run out for now as Prime Video canceled the Grainger David series after its initial season. Star Kevin Bacon, who played the slain bounty hunter Hub Halloran with a second chance at life hunting demons for the devil, posted on Instagram to thank fans for their support and his "love" for the role.

The Bondsman Star Kevin Bacon Posts Heartfelt Thanks to Fans

"Really bummed out that 'The Bondsman' is not coming back for a second season," Bacon said in his video. "I really loved walking in Hub Halloran's shoes, making that show with so many great, talented people, making that music. And I wish I had an explanation for you, but I honestly don't." Showrunner Erik Oleson's series allowed Bacon to tap not only his passion for acting, but also his love of music. On top of bounty hunting, Hub also had a music career alongside his ex-wife Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles), and trying to maintain a co-existence for the sake of their son, Cade (Maxwell Jenkins).

"But for those of you who checked it out and who wrote so many sweet comments — and there were a lot of you — I just want to say thanks, means a lot to me," Bacon said. "Because that's the way it goes." The eight-episode season was released on April 3rd and left on a cliffhanger with Hub's wife possessed. Joining Bacon to executive produce were David, Oleson, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television, and Paul E. Shapiro. The series, which also starred Beth Grant, Jolene Purdy, and Damon Herriman, is available on Prime Video.

