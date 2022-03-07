The Boys: Eric Kripke Confirms Which "Diabolical" Eps Are Series Canon

Okay, if you're like us then you tend to want to know what is and what isn't canon when it comes to our favorite shows. So when we learned that Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys would be spinning off an animated anthology series set within and around the show's universe, we were excited. And we were definitely not disappointed. But then yesterday, Kripke offered a little canon clarity that gave us an excuse to go back & rewatch the entire run (not like we needed one). Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kripke clarified that there are three episodes that are canon with the streaming series' universe. Along with the Homelander-focused episode "One Plus One Equals Two" (Writer: Simon Racioppa; Directors: Jae Kim & Giancarlo Volpe) that we thought was the only in-canon episode, we can now go back and rewatch "Nubian vs Nubian" (Writer: Aisha Tyler; Director: Matthew Bordenave) and "John and Sun-Hee" (Writer: Andy Samberg; Director: Steve Ahn) a hundred times for clues.

Now here's a look at Kripke offering a rundown of the three episodes that "The Boys" canon completists should pay extra special attention to (though they're all fantastic):

The impressive voice cast for The Boys Presents: Diabolical includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Simon Pegg, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, Youn Yuh Jung, Kimberly Brooks, and Nicole Byer.

In addition, the cast also includes Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams, and Jenny Yokobori.

Now here's a look at how all eight episodes break down, including writers, directors & animation styles:

S01E01 "Laser Baby's Day Out" (Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen; Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson): Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

S01E02 "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" (Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth; Director: Parker Simmons): Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland's aesthetic.

S01E03 "I'm Your Pusher" (Writer: Garth Ennis; Director: Giancarlo Volpe): Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

S01E04 "Boyd in 3D" (Writer: Eliot Glazer; Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer; Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi): Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

S01E05 "BFFs" (Writer: Awkwafina; Director: Madeleine Flores): Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

S01E06 "Nubian vs Nubian" (Writer: Aisha Tyler; Director: Matthew Bordenave): Animation Style: Anime inspired.

S01E07 "John and Sun-Hee" (Writer: Andy Samberg; Director: Steve Ahn): Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

S01E08 "One Plus One Equals Two" (Writer: Simon Racioppa; Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe): Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.