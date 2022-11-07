The Boys: Kripke on Why You Want Dad Jokes, Why You NEED Dad Jokes

Sometimes, we check in to see how things are going with Amazon & showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys to get an update on production & behind-the-scenes looks. Other times, we're checking in to see how things are going within the show's universe depending on what new between-seasons "meta" intel drop hit that day. And then there are days like today when we take a look at how the cast and crew help us to appreciate better the things in life we take for granted. Like "Dad Jokes." For example: "What's the longest word in the dictionary? 'Smiles'… because there's a mile between the two S's." Sure, we appreciate them. In fact, we even smiled typing the one you just read. But we didn't realize until Kripke took to Twitter to rip off the shroud of secrecy hiding away the important role "Dad Jokes" play in maintaining the basic foundations of our civilization.

Once again, we are humbly opting not to paraphrase someone whose words are ten times better on their own than any play on them that I can think of (plus, it allows me to let them run as-is without those annoying "*" marks):

Know why Dads make dad jokes? Cause we're DADS. We can't make the cum soaked fuck jokes we want to. — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But that's okay because we also found out over the weekend that this hasn't been the real Kripke all along, anyway. If you've been lucky enough to avoid social media over the past two weeks but are now feeling a bit confused, check out some of our reporting on the ever-growing Elon Musk/Twitter debacle here.

I am not Eric Kripke. — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Talks Season 4 & Beyond

In July, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."