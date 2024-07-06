Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys S04: Hackers Release Vought's Black Noir II Audition Video

The Boys Season 4: Thanks to a hacker attack on Vought's servers, we're getting a good look at Black Noir II's original audition video.

While the mayhem was going down at Tek Knight's (Derek Wilson) place, there was another interesting storyline in play during Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Episode 6: "Dirty Business." We're talking about the alcohol-fueled heartless-to-heartless talk that The Deep (Chace Crawford) had with Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) about how the new guy behind the mask needs to embrace the original Black Noir's love of killing if he truly wants to be the super. Basically, The Deep was giving Black Noir II "notes" that included a lot more ultraviolence. Now, thanks to a hack of Vought International's servers, we're getting a look at "New Noir's" audition tape, where we learn his true "motivation" for taking on the role.

Here's a look at what hit social media earlier today, followed by some additional looks behind the scenes of the season:

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Eric Kripke on Having Some MCU Fun During Episode 5

During Vought's big V52 event, fans of Homelander were treated to a look at what's in store for the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very details graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10 along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed. By this point, we think it's pretty clear which certain "marvelous" film and series universe is being satirized. Shortly after posting a high-res version of the V52 slide on social media, Kripke was asked during an interview if he had gotten any feedback from the folks at Marvel Studios – good, bad, or anything in between

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

