The Boys Season 5: Daveed Diggs Joins Cast in Undisclosed Role

Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys is welcoming Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) to the cast for the final season in an undisclosed role.

Even if it might be a while until the fifth and final season hits Prime Video screens, that doesn't mean that it's ever too early for some news regarding Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. For example, we're learning today that Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) is joining the streaming series for its final run. Who will he be playing? Well, it looks like it's a little too early for that kind of intel – but the casting itself is a major plus for the series.

Here's a look at the social media post confirming that Diggs was joining the cast for the show's final season:

New S5 crumbs… let's all welcome Daveed Diggs to The Boys family, shall we? He'll be playing a character in the show. That's all ya get for now. pic.twitter.com/rgEf740UNN — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Season 5: Random Notes…

In August, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

