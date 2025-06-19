Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys: Soldier Boy Doesn't See Himself as a Bad Guy: Jensen Ackles

The Boys star Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Countdown) talks Soldier Boy, explaining why his character doesn't seem himself as the bad guy.

Though he's making the rounds to support Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's upcoming series Countdown, it's not surprising that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) would also be getting questions about the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Previously, Ackles shared that he had wrapped filming (though "they might have to bring me back for some other stuff") and that The Boys was most likely wrapping up filming on the series in July. Now, Ackles is offering a deeper dive into Soldier Boy, sharing with CBR why his character doesn't seem himself as one of the bad guys.

"I heard a quote — I want to give Lee Marvin the credit for this, but I could be wrong — but someone asked why he always played bad guys. The response was 'I've never played a bad guy in my life.' Because even the bad guys are the heroes of their own story. They may not think they're 'bad.' I mean, even in 'Countdown,' the Big Bad that we're going after? He thinks he's doing the right thing. He's inflicting vengeance on others for being wronged, and he's trying to make it right," Ackles explained.

He continued, "So, I think approaching [characters] in the cartoon-y, twisty mustache approach like 'Ha-ha, I'm the bad guy!' — that's fine for certain things, but not for the real-world type of bad shit. I think that Soldier Boy doesn't think he's a bad guy. He thinks everybody else is stupid. He thinks he's the guy that has got wisdom of age and all the answers. And he thinks '[Everyone else] is all fucked up. None of you guys have any idea what you are doing. I know what I'm talking about. You're all idiots!' That's a fun thing to play when everyone's looking at [the character] saying, 'You're actually wrong.' That creates tension and that creates the drama and that creates entertainment."

"It's a blast. We already shot it," Kripke shared last month about Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Ackles' filming, adding that "Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other." As for how it felt to be back working on a set with the trio, as well as Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia, Kripke shared that it was just like old times. "Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns," the showrunner/EP revealed. "It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven't had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful." Once again, big thanks to Fangasm and those attending for helping get the word out to the masses:

Mishalecki panel tidbit – why does it not surprise me that Misha describes The Boys episode that he and Jared are in as "juicy"??? https://t.co/nBqu8FOP3o — Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) May 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy in April, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

