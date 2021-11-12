The Boys Spoil Vought+ Day with Reminder of Lamplighter's Fav Titles

It's nice being able to end the week with a look at how things are going in Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe, even if it means checking in on shady megacorporation Vought International. And only a day or so after naming Homelander (secret identity Antony Starr) as V-PLE's "Sexiest Hero Alive 2021" (big surprise), we're getting an example of how cutthroat the streaming wars have gotten with Vought+ in the mix. On the same day "The mouse" rolls out Disney+ Day to celebrate its streaming service, Vought has to roll out a big preview trailer showing their streamer's current and upcoming line-up

Now here's a look at that "impressive" line-up of Vought programming that's heading your way (and as you'll find out later on in the article, just how well Vought+ is doing in the streaming wars):

Happy Vought+ Day! Here's a look at what's coming up from America's favorite streaming platform. Sign up now before the subscription increase next week. pic.twitter.com/7kyTF9YuMF — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) November 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Of course, much like the V-PLE matter? Butcher (Karl Urban) and the crew were on hand to remind folks of some of the titles in Lamplighter's (Shawn Ashmore) "Legacy Collection":

And for a plussing good time check out Lamplighter's Legacy Collection now available exclusively on Vought+. https://t.co/Rz6qKXm9TB pic.twitter.com/B7i7L1UOzt — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) November 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this week, Vought News Network (VNN) anchor Cameron Coleman (the spot-on Matthew Edison) and his "Seven on 7" segment offered a whole bunch of Vought-approved "news" updates (that also offers viewers serious insights into The Boys Season 3). So here's a breakdown of what Coleman had on tap to pollute our ears with this go-around…

First up, it looks like Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs) have been doing a quality job policing supes during their first 120 days- a fact that doesn't exactly sit well with Vought or Coleman.

Next, a look at the next heartbreaking chapter in the all-too-real story of hammer-handed supe Groundhawk, who finds himself back in Vought's Global Wellness Center for the fifth time. Hmmm… there's that "center" being mentioned again…

Following that, a commentary on US Secretary of Defense Robert "Bob" Singer (Jim Beaver) and the rumors that he's considering a run for The White House. We'll give you three guesses as to what Vought-via-Coleman thinks about that one.

And then we have some "Breaking News," with Vought confirming that A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) exhibition race against Mr. Marathon is off (reportedly "for now") due to the returning member of The Seven being sent on a "sensitive classified mission."

After the commercial break (more on that in a minute), Coleman returns with a report on former Payback member (the same team that Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess was a member of) Gunpowder's (Sean Patrick Flannery) "Junior Shooter Program" in conjunction with the Vought Rifle Association (VRA). If you were thinking that it's a program to teach kids how to carry and use guns, you're absolutely right.

Move over, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix & (sorry about this) Amazon, because it looks like Vought+ is seeing some impressive streaming growth. And as multi-faceted, entertainment-based propaganda machines go, it's a great way for Vought to start washing the brains of those not quite into Coleman's form of "journalism."

Finally, Coleman addresses the lawsuit being brought against Vought International by the law firm of Bremer & Bremer, which is representing those who were victims of "nonconsensual exposure to Compound V." Of course, Coleman sees those folks as being ingrates who didn't appreciate the "gift" that Vought gave them and are looking for a quick "handout." Ther only benefit to this segment? It's never a boring moment watching Coleman throw a fit.

But what would a Coleman segment be with a little blatant self-promotion on Vought's part and this time they went big with a plug for VoughtLand. From "Homelander Extreme Flight," "Soldier Boy, Ahoy!," and "Good Night, Starlight Fireworks Spectacular" to "Queen 'Brave' Maeve's Inclusive Kingdom," "Black Noir's Animal Adventures & Super Petting Zoo," and so much more. And is that Holden's Crimson we see performing? So with all of that in mind, here's a look at this month's edition of VNN's "Seven on 7":