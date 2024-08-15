Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys Tops Nielsens: 1.3B+ Minutes Viewed During S04 Finale Week

Nielsen released its numbers from the Season 4 finale week - and let's just say that A LOT of you watched Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys.

If the viewing number for the fourth season finale of Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys is a way of gauging interest in the fifth season, here's hoping that that final run gets here sooner rather than later because we might just have rioting in the streets. Earlier today, Nielsen revealed its viewing stats for the week of July 15 to 21 – with The Boys locking down more than 1.3 billion minutes viewed – not only its highest weekly total but a total that was more than enough for the series to take the top spot for the week (a first for the series). That makes it the eighth time that the streaming series has blown past the 1 billion minutes mark (a Prime Video record) – with The Boys hitting the Top 10 every week since the fourth season premiered (and hitting Nielsen's Top 10 a total of 20 times over the course of its run – another Prime Video record).

Earlier this month, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

