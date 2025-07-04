Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys "Was Pure Magic;" "Fever Dream": Fukuhara on Series Wrap

In a touching, heartfelt post that included a look back, Karen Fukuhara reacted to The Boys having wrapped filming for the final time.

Article Summary Karen Fukuhara shares an emotional farewell as The Boys wraps filming its fifth and final season.

Fukuhara reflects on her growth alongside her character Kimiko and the impact of the show.

She praises the cast and especially the crew, calling them the unsung heroes behind the scenes.

Describes her final days on set as magical and thanks fans for joining her on this unforgettable journey.

Ever since the word came down from Showrunner Eric Kripke that filming on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys had wrapped, a lot of folks we've gotten to know through our streaming screens and social media have been sharing their thoughts and feelings on the series coming to an end. We've been trying to cover as many as we can, but it's been a bit weird, a bit bittersweet, and a bit heartbreaking. Late on Friday, Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) was kind enough to share a selection of behind-the-scenes memories of her time with her production family.

"This show has meant so much to me. I've grown up with the show, not just as a human being but as Kimiko as well. I love her so much and above all, I'm really fucking proud of her. I will miss stepping into your kick ass shoes. Thank you. I love you," she writes in the caption to a heartfelt and touching post. "My last two days were magic," she added, after thanking the team for being there over the years. "It was an emotional rollercoaster, at times uncontrollable with bittersweet sadness and a desperate longing to grasp onto whoever I could before having to say goodbye. (Oh god I'm tearing up at the airport lounge writing this!! Make it stop!) But it was the perfect send off. Thank you for going on this ride with me."

Here's a look at Fukuhara's post from this evening, followed by the full text of the caption she wrote that accompanied the behind-the-scenes image gallery from the past five seasons:

5 seasons, 8 years flew by in the blink of an eye. The waterworks have not stopped for the past month – I have cried every day for the past month, no kidding. It's felt like a bad break up. This show has meant so much to me. I've grown up with the show, not just as a human being but as Kimiko as well. I love her so much and above all, I'm really fucking proud of her. I will miss stepping into your kick ass shoes. Thank you. I love you. My favorite memories are the in between moments with our Boys family – not just the cast, but the crew, the producers, writers, everyone that passionately sacrificed their personal lives to make our show great. Often times we as actors are the ones that get the praise and attention when the show airs. But in truth, the crew are the unsung heroes. They have harder hours than any of us, and they do it all with a smile on their faces. Through my most emotional, vulnerable, at times physically taxing scenes, they were there for me. I am so incredibly grateful to have been supported by this talented bunch here in Toronto. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you. Please take some time off and recharge, I worry about everyone's health! Truly!! My last two days were magic. It was an emotional rollercoaster, at times uncontrollable with bittersweet sadness and a desperate longing to grasp onto whoever I could before having to say goodbye. (Oh god I'm tearing up at the airport lounge writing this!! Make it stop!) But it was the perfect send off. Thank you for going on this ride with me. THE BOYS was pure magic. A fever dream. I feel incredibly lucky to have experienced this through my work in this lifetime. See you on the next one cunts🥹💖🖕🏻

