The CW's Mark Pedowitz Ponders Powerpuff Pilot Pass: "Was Just A Miss"

If you've been wondering why Powerpuff has been trending on Twitter for over 24 hours now, let's just say things have been "interesting." On Monday, we learned that The CW is asking writers and executive producers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier to rework the pilot for Powerpuff. With Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) taking on the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a modern, live-action take hat finds the pint-sized superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time. Joining Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault are Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Then came the part that kept Powerpuff trending longer than anyone on the production side would've wanted. Several pages of what is reportedly the script from the pilot leaked online- and to say that the response was not positive would be a righteous understatement. Amid all of that, The CW's Mark Pedowitz expanded further on the network's call for the pilot to go back to the drawing boards. "The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss," Pedowitz explained during Tuesday's network Upfronts call. "We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers… in this case, the pilot didn't work." Revealing that the original pilot "might've felt a little too campy," Pedowitz stressed that the pilot needs to be deserving of its source material when it comes to quality- so getting it right matters. "You learn things and you test things out. In this case, we felt let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board because this is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest and we want to get it right before we put it out," he explained.

Based on the Cartoon Network animated series of the same name created by Craig McCracken, the live-action pilot was written and executive produced by Cody and Regnier. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden with Erika Kennair producing, Maggie Kiley directed and executive produced the pilot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.

