The Diplomat: Allison Janney on S03 Reunion with "West Wing' Co-Star

Allison Janney discusses what it was like reuniting with her "The West Wing" co-star Bradley Whitford on the set of The Diplomat Season 3.

Janney plays US Vice-President Grace Penn, with Whitford as First Gentleman Todd Penn in the new season.

Janney praises Whitford's humor and presence, saying he elevates the cast and crew experience on set.

Season 3 features political tension, shifting alliances, and high stakes for Keri Russell's character Kate.

When Netflix and series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat returns this fall, Kate (Russell) and Hal (Sewell) are going to find themselves facing off with one very powerful "power couple," Allison Janney's US Vice-President Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford's First Gentleman, Todd Penn. That's right, we're getting a mini The West Wing reunion this season, and Janney couldn't be more excited. "I knew it was going fantastic. I knew all of them who did not know him were in for a treat of their lives because he is not only an excellent human being, he is a wonderful actor," Janney shared with Variety during the taping of Bowen Yang and Matt Bowen's Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles. "He is hilarious. He's really, really funny," Janney continued. "He makes the crew laugh. He keeps everyone happy on the set."

"Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn teased about the series' return earlier this year when discussing the series. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." But the good news doesn't end there, with the streaming service announcing as part of its Upfronts presentation from this afternoon that the hit series will be back for a fourth season.

Of course, there's that not-so-small matter of Kate having accused Penn of being in on a terrorist plot (while also revealing her aspirations to be vice-president). With Penn and POTUS, you would think things would be complicated – but Hal still believes that Kate's VP goal could still be in sight, resulting in Kate taking on a role she never wanted – one that comes with a freedom she never saw coming. But with that comes some complications – like Kate's friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and an "unnerving bond" with Todd Penn.

Whatever does go down by the time the dust settles on the third season, at least viewers know that they won't be left hanging, with Netflix announcing in May 2025 during its Upfronts presentation that the streaming series would be back for a fourth season. Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

